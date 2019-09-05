|
MOSS Royston Of Oakham, died peacefully on Sunday 11th August 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia and a much loved father and grandfather. His funeral service will be held at Egleton Parish Church on Thursday 12th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between the RNLI and Yorkshire Arboretum would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019