Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
Egelton Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Royston MOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Royston MOSS

Notice Condolences

Royston MOSS Notice
MOSS Royston Of Oakham, died peacefully on Sunday 11th August 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia and a much loved father and grandfather. His funeral service will be held at Egleton Parish Church on Thursday 12th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between the RNLI and Yorkshire Arboretum would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now