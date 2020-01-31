|
|
COLEY
Russell
Peacefully passed away at home on the 23rd January 2020, aged 72 years. Devoted Husband of Jennie. Much loved Dad of Caroline, Mark, Darren and Ian. Beloved Grandad to Issy, Josh, Kaitlin, Jessica and Sawyer. The Funeral Service will take place on 11th February 2020 at 1.00pm at St. Firmins Church, Thurlby. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations can be made to the Papworth Hospital Charity or British Lung Foundation. Further enquiries please contact T.R. Carlton Funeral Directors. Tel. 01778 422240
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020