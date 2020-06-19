Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
13:00
Stamford Cemetery
passed away peacefully on 8th June 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of David and loving mother of Nicky and Paul and much loved grandmother to Imogen, Phoebe, Tom and Ollie. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at Stamford Cemetery on Monday 29th June 2020 at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or by cheque, made payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 24 High Street, Bishop's Waltham, SO32 1AA. Tel: 01489 896305
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 19, 2020
