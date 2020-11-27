|
|
LEADER Sam
of Uppingham passed away peacefully on 17th November 2020, aged 94 years. He will be greatly missed by Margaret, Martin, Sue, his grandchildren and all of his family. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. However, donations are being gratefully received for Prostate Cancer UK which can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent direct to E M Dorman, Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020