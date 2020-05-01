Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy SCOTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy SCOTNEY

Notice Condolences

Sandy SCOTNEY Notice
SCOTNEY Sandy of South Luffenham, passed away peacefully at the Thorpe Hall Hospice on Saturday 25th April 2020, aged 74 years. A beloved wife to the late John, loving mother to the late Amanda and a much loved grandma. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Sue Ryder Hospice, Thorpe Hall and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -