SCOTNEY Sandy of South Luffenham, passed away peacefully at the Thorpe Hall Hospice on Saturday 25th April 2020, aged 74 years. A beloved wife to the late John, loving mother to the late Amanda and a much loved grandma. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Sue Ryder Hospice, Thorpe Hall and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 1, 2020