WILKINS
Sarah Elizabeth
Of Whissendine and London passed away peacefully after an illness she fought bravely on Tuesday 6th August 2019 aged 42 years. Beloved daughter of David and Gillian, a much loved sister to Karen and devoted partner to Paul. Her funeral service will be held at St Andrews Parish Church, Whissendine on Tuesday 20th August 2019
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between RNLI and The Oesophageal Patients Association would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019