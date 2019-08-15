Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:00
St Andrews Parish Church
Whissendine
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah WILKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah WILKINS

Notice Condolences

Sarah WILKINS Notice
WILKINS

Sarah Elizabeth

Of Whissendine and London passed away peacefully after an illness she fought bravely on Tuesday 6th August 2019 aged 42 years. Beloved daughter of David and Gillian, a much loved sister to Karen and devoted partner to Paul. Her funeral service will be held at St Andrews Parish Church, Whissendine on Tuesday 20th August 2019

at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between RNLI and The Oesophageal Patients Association would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now