BENNETT
Sheila Rose
passed peacefully at home on 12th August 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved Wife of George and Mother to Mark, Stepmother to Rosemary and Phill. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. A funeral service for family and very close friends will be held at Ryhall Church on 3rd September at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Ryhall Cemetery. Family and very close friends flowers only. Donations if desired to Rheumatoid Arthritis. All enquiries to R J Scholes. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 28, 2020