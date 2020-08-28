Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
13:00
Ryhall Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila BENNETT

Notice Condolences

Sheila BENNETT Notice
BENNETT

Sheila Rose

passed peacefully at home on 12th August 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved Wife of George and Mother to Mark, Stepmother to Rosemary and Phill. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. A funeral service for family and very close friends will be held at Ryhall Church on 3rd September at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Ryhall Cemetery. Family and very close friends flowers only. Donations if desired to Rheumatoid Arthritis. All enquiries to R J Scholes. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -