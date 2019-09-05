Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00
Peterborough Crematorium
MEE Sheila Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 23rd August 2019, aged 79 years. Wife of the late George, loving mum to Edwin, Andrew, Arthur and the late John, dear nan to Ashlie Kirsty and Adam. Sheila will be very much missed by us all. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 16th September 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be given for Diabetes UK c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019
