JONES
Stan
Passed away after a brave fight against sepsis at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday 23rd August 2019 aged 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Katrina Jones, loving Dad of Sharon and Nathan; also special Father-in-Law of Mark Milner and Clare Jones. Devoted Grandpa of Joshua & Harrison Milner. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium at 4.00pm on Monday 9th September. Family flowers only; donations in lieu may be made at the service in Stan's memory to the British Heart Foundation. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019