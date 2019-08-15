|
|
RODERICK
Stanley
Late of Oakham, passed away at Rutland Memorial Hospital, on the 7th August, aged 82 years. A Funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Oakham on Wednesday 21st August at 12.00 noon. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Roderick for Cancer Research UK and Karen Ball Suite. Cheques may be made payable to Fords of Oakham and sent c/o Fords of Oakham, 8 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019