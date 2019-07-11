Home

Passed away suddenly on 30th June 2019 at his home in Boscastle, Cornwall. Cremation will take place on Thursday 25th July at Bodmin Crematorium, Cornwall at 12.30pm. No flowers please by request, but donations to the Cats Protection League may be given at the service and would be appreciated in Stephen's memory. (Or donations can be sent to Stephen's father - Alan Lancaster of 36 North Fen Road, Glinton, Peterborough, PE6 7JL or sent to Stephens & Harris Funeral Directors, Tree Walden, Delabole, Cornwall, PL33 9ET).
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 11, 2019
