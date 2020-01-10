Home

Committal
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:30
St John the Baptist Church
Baston
PHILLIPS

Stephen John Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 27th December 2019 aged 63 years. Beloved son of Joan, loving father of Ben and special brother of Elaine, Alison and Graham. The committal will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a celebration of Steve's life at St John the Baptist Church, Baston at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, in aid of RSPCA. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel. 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020
