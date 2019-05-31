Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart FLAME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart FLAME

Notice Condolences

Stuart FLAME Notice
Passed away at home after an illness bravely fought on 19th May 2019 aged 65 years. Much loved husband to Anne, a dear father, brother & uncle and a friend to many. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 10.30am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. The family have requested no black to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.