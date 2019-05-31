|
Passed away at home after an illness bravely fought on 19th May 2019 aged 65 years. Much loved husband to Anne, a dear father, brother & uncle and a friend to many. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 10.30am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. The family have requested no black to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 31, 2019