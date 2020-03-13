|
Sadly passed away on 15th February 2020 at Home aged 68 years. Will be dearly missed by his Wife Alison, Daughters Becky and Kate, Grandson Oliver and all Family and Friends. Funeral Service will be at All Saints Church, Stamford on 2nd April 2020 at 12:00 noon followed by a short Service at Ketton Green Park, Ketton, PE9 3RN at 13:30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to Cancer Research and may be left at the service. All enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford PE9 2BJ Tel. 01780 763092.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020