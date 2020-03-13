Home

POWERED BY

Stuart GRAY

Notice Condolences

Stuart GRAY Notice
GRAY

Stuart

Sadly passed away on 15th February 2020 at Home aged 68 years. Will be dearly missed by his Wife Alison, Daughters Becky and Kate, Grandson Oliver and all Family and Friends. Funeral Service will be at All Saints Church, Stamford on 2nd April 2020 at 12:00 noon followed by a short Service at Ketton Green Park, Ketton, PE9 3RN at 13:30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to Cancer Research and may be left at the service. All enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford PE9 2BJ Tel. 01780 763092.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -