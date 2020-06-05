Home

Stuart SKINN

Stuart SKINN Notice
SKINN

Stuart

Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2020 aged 79 years. A much loved and devoted dad to Sharon and Angela and grandad to Natasha, Charlotte, Callum and James. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family,

friends and colleagues. A private family funeral service will take place on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11.00am

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired for Prostate cancer, Oncology and Hepatology departments

at PCH may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road,

Stamford PE9 4BP

Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 5, 2020
