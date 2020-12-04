|
|
CADWALLADER Susan 'Sue' (nee Bellamy)
of Uppingham, formerly of Lyddington passed away peacefully on 29th November 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of Mark, loving mother of John, David and Peter and much loved granny of Jodie, Seb and Sophie. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held at Lyddington Parish Church on Tuesday 15th December 2020 at 11.30am. It is hoped that a service of thanksgiving will be held at a later date, to be announced. Family flowers only however donations are being gratefully received for the Air Ambulance. These can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020