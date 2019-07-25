|
|
COLEY
Susan Ann
of Whittlesey (formerly of Stamford) sadly passed away on 16th July 2019, aged 61 years. Much loved mother of Simone, daughter of Winifred, sister of Ann and partner of Alberico. Susan will be sorely missed by family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th July, 3:00pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made at the service with any enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Tel: 01733 347474
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 25, 2019