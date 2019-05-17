|
|
JUNKIN
Terence Charles (Terry)
Passed away in his sleep on 24th April 2019 aged 86 years. Loving husband of the late Joyce, father of Teresa and Vanessa and grandfather of Richard, Matt and Tasi. He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends. The Funeral service will take place at St Guthlac's Church, Market Deeping on Friday 31st May at 11.30am
followed by private interment at Market Deeping Cemetery. Please direct any further enquiries to RJ Scholes, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James PE6 8EN
