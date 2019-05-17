Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence JUNKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence JUNKIN

Notice Condolences

Terence JUNKIN Notice
JUNKIN
Terence Charles (Terry)
Passed away in his sleep on 24th April 2019 aged 86 years. Loving husband of the late Joyce, father of Teresa and Vanessa and grandfather of Richard, Matt and Tasi. He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends. The Funeral service will take place at St Guthlac's Church, Market Deeping on Friday 31st May at 11.30am
followed by private interment at Market Deeping Cemetery. Please direct any further enquiries to RJ Scholes, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James PE6 8EN
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.