Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:30
St Margaret of Antioch Church
Braceborough
View Map
Thomas STORY

Notice Condolences

Thomas STORY Notice
STORY Thomas Edward

(known as Tom) Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2019, aged 93 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Monday 2nd September at 11.30am at St Margaret of Antioch Church, Braceborough. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for the mission of St Margaret of Antioch Church, Braceborough may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019
