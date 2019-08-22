|
STORY Thomas Edward
(known as Tom) Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2019, aged 93 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Monday 2nd September at 11.30am at St Margaret of Antioch Church, Braceborough. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for the mission of St Margaret of Antioch Church, Braceborough may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019