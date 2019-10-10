|
DUMFORD Trevor John
of Uppingham, died peacefully at home on 19th September 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Jean and much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His funeral service will be held at Uppingham Parish Church on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Cancer UK which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 10, 2019