Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00
St Peter's and St Paul Church Great Casterton
HOLT Val passed away peacefully after bravely fighting an illness on 6th December 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place on Monday 13th January 2020 at 11.00am at St Peter's and St Paul Church Great Casterton followed by interment in the churchyard Easton-on-the-Hill. Donations if desired to be given to Cancer Research UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
