NICHOLSON Val of Uppingham passed away after a short illness on 21st September 2020 aged 72 years. She leaves behind husband Andrew, sons Darryl and Gareth, her 6 grandchildren and sister Gillian. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. This funeral service can however be viewed live online via a webcast on Monday 12th October at 11.30am. Details of this can be found at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk. Donations are being gratefully received for Target Ovarian Cancer and can be made online or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 2, 2020