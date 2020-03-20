|
|
BROUGHTON Valerie
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 13th March aged 93 years .Beloved Wife of David, Mother to Jane, Gran to David and Laura, and Great- Gran to Evie. A lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Family Flowers only by request. For details of funeral arrangements and donations if desired in memory of Valerie please contact Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA.Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020