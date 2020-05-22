|
|
RABY
Valerie
passed away peacefully at Tixover Care Home on 16th May 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved mother to Seleana, Paul and Dean, mother-in-law to Jason and Michelle and grandmother to Victoria, Johnathan, Torran and Alyssa. She will be sadly missed by all the family, friends and all who knew her. Due to the current situation a private family funeral will be held on Friday 29th May. Flowers from Sally Holmes Florist in Oakham in memory of Valerie to be sent to: Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 22, 2020