SINGLEHURST
Valerie
sadly passed away on 17th October 2019, aged 94. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Valerie will be held at St Nicholas Church, Bulwick, Corby, NN17 3ET on 31st October 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Research and St Nicholas Church can be left at the service or made directly via RJ Scholes Funeral Services for anyone that is unable to attend the service. Any enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019