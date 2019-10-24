Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:30
St Nicholas Church
Bulwick, Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie SINGLEHURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie SINGLEHURST

Notice Condolences

Valerie SINGLEHURST Notice
SINGLEHURST

Valerie

sadly passed away on 17th October 2019, aged 94. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Valerie will be held at St Nicholas Church, Bulwick, Corby, NN17 3ET on 31st October 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Research and St Nicholas Church can be left at the service or made directly via RJ Scholes Funeral Services for anyone that is unable to attend the service. Any enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.