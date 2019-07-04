Home

Formerly of Easton-on-the-Hill. Sadly passed away on the 23rd June 2019 at Chater Lodge Care Home, aged 97 years. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at St Mary & St Augustine's RC Church on the 10th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by a committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired will go the RNLI. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford). Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 4, 2019
