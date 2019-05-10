|
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home, on the 30th April aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Sophy, beloved father, grandad and great grandad. A Funeral Service will take place at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Market Overton on Friday 17th May at 1.00pm. The family would like bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Vic, for St Peter & St Paul's Church may be sent c/o Fords of Oakham, 8 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019