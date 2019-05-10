Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fords Of Oakham F/D
8 Church Street
Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA
01572 722654
Resources
More Obituaries for Vic PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vic PALMER

Notice Condolences

Vic PALMER Notice
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home, on the 30th April aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Sophy, beloved father, grandad and great grandad. A Funeral Service will take place at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Market Overton on Friday 17th May at 1.00pm. The family would like bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Vic, for St Peter & St Paul's Church may be sent c/o Fords of Oakham, 8 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.