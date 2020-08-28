|
|
HENRY Victor Richard passed away peacefully at Peterborough Hospital on 19th August 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved Husband of Burnice, father to Claire and brother to Geof. He will be sadly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 28, 2020