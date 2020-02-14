Home

POWERED BY

Victor WALLHEAD

Notice Condolences

Victor WALLHEAD Notice
WALLHEAD

Victor

Of Market Deeping, passed away peacefully at The Cedars Nursing Home on Monday 3rd February 2020 aged 76 years. Dearly loved son of the late George, loving father of Steven and Michelle, devoted grandad of Jamie, Alistair, Jack and Chloe and dear friend to many. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service and will be split between The British Liver Trust, Camsight and Cancer Research. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ, Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -