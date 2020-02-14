|
|
WALLHEAD
Victor
Of Market Deeping, passed away peacefully at The Cedars Nursing Home on Monday 3rd February 2020 aged 76 years. Dearly loved son of the late George, loving father of Steven and Michelle, devoted grandad of Jamie, Alistair, Jack and Chloe and dear friend to many. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February at 11.00am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service and will be split between The British Liver Trust, Camsight and Cancer Research. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ, Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020