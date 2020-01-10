Home

Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
14:00
All Saints Church
Holland Fen
(nee Smith) Violet Ivy of Bourne and formerly of Billinghay and Lighthouse Farm, Chapel Hill. Passed away peacefully at The Cedars Care Home, Bourne, on 29th December 2019 aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Wendy, dear mum-in-law of Duncan and devoted gran of Rob. The funeral will take place at All Saints Church, Holland Fen on 23rd January at 2.00pm followed by burial at Chapel Hill. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Dementia UK. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Bourne. Tel. 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
