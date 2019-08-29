Home

Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Marholm
KINSEY

Virginia (known as Ginny)

was taken from us suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 18th August 2019 aged 67 years. Dear wife and much loved mum and nan and a good friend to many. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The British Heart Foundation and The may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent

Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019
