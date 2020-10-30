|
NAYLOR Walter formerly of Gunthorpe, passed away peacefully at the Whitefriars Care Home, Stamford on Tuesday 20th October 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved husband to the late Evelyn, loving father to David and Ruth and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Macular Society and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 30, 2020