O'SHAUGHNESSY
Wendy 'Joy'
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 9th September 2020 aged 75 years with family around her. Dearly loved mother to both her sons Gary and Sean. A lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be held. However donations if desired in memory of Wendy to Macmillan Nurses. Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA . Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 18, 2020