E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
William GILSON

Notice Condolences

William GILSON Notice
GILSON

William

"Bill"

Passed away peacefully at home on 28th November 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved husband to Jean, loving father to Neil and Paula and a much loved grandad to Gemma, Lauren, Lee, Marc, Louise and Claire and great grandad to Oliver, Harry and Matilda. Bill's wishes were to have a small, private funeral service with his family but donations in his memory are being gratefully received for Sarcoma UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel. 01572 823976.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
