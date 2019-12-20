|
|
GILSON
William
"Bill"
Passed away peacefully at home on 28th November 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved husband to Jean, loving father to Neil and Paula and a much loved grandad to Gemma, Lauren, Lee, Marc, Louise and Claire and great grandad to Oliver, Harry and Matilda. Bill's wishes were to have a small, private funeral service with his family but donations in his memory are being gratefully received for Sarcoma UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel. 01572 823976.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019