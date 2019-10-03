|
|
PEARSON
William "Bill"
Passed away on Saturday 7th September 2019, aged 81 years.
Father to David & Suzanne, Bill will be missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Reading Crematorium, West Chapel on Wednesday 9th October at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Bill to Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire
Palliative Care Hub a charity that was close to his heart may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquires to A B Walker, Blyth House, 158 Reading Road, Henley on Thames, RG9 1EA Tel: 01491 413434
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019