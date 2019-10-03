Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William PEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William PEARSON

Notice Condolences

William PEARSON Notice
PEARSON

William "Bill"

Passed away on Saturday 7th September 2019, aged 81 years.

Father to David & Suzanne, Bill will be missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Reading Crematorium, West Chapel on Wednesday 9th October at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Bill to Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire

Palliative Care Hub a charity that was close to his heart may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquires to A B Walker, Blyth House, 158 Reading Road, Henley on Thames, RG9 1EA Tel: 01491 413434
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.