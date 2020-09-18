|
|
SHARPE
William (known as Bill)
passed away peacefully on 1st September 2020 aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Jean; father to Darren & Jennifer and grandfather to Matthew and Lucy. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at Castle Bytham Church followed by a cremation at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 18, 2020