WILSON
William 'Bill'
Passed away peacefully on 15th August 2019, aged 95 years. Now reunited with Florance May, father to David and Gillian, grandfather to Ben, Peter and Niamh. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th September, 9.30am at Christchurch, Stamford followed by cremation at Peterborough Marholm. Family flowers, donations to David, to arrange a bench on Stamford Meadows. Details RJ Scholes, St Georges Street, Stamford. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019