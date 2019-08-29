Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
09:30
Christchurch
Stamford
William WILSON Notice
WILSON

William 'Bill'

Passed away peacefully on 15th August 2019, aged 95 years. Now reunited with Florance May, father to David and Gillian, grandfather to Ben, Peter and Niamh. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th September, 9.30am at Christchurch, Stamford followed by cremation at Peterborough Marholm. Family flowers, donations to David, to arrange a bench on Stamford Meadows. Details RJ Scholes, St Georges Street, Stamford. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019
