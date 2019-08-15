Home

Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
Winifred YOUNG

Winifred YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Winifred May

Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd July 2019 aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Thomas. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 12noon at Christ Church, Stamford, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019
