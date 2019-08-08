Home

COOK Yvonne Passed away unexpectedly in Peterborough City Hospital on 2nd July 2019, aged 68 years. Very much loved wife of Neil, mum to Mamph, Marc, Kirsten, Claire, Adam, Bethany, Alex and Joe, grandma to 13 grandchildren, loving sister to Anita and Mandy and a dear friend to many. A celebration of Yvonne's life will take place at St George's Church, Stamford on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 2.00pm. No black to be worn. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired to be given to Crictical Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital and cheques made payable to NWA NHS FT Charitable Fund c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019
