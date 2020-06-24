|
PAPPAS Nina Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 22, 2020. Adored wife of the Late Harry. Loving and cherished mother of Greg and Lucy. Mother-in-law of Jenny. Cherished Yiayia of Harry, Christina, Ryan and Erin Angelou. Great Grandmother of Harrison. Rest in Peace Private funeral due to attendance restrictions Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from June 24 to June 26, 2020