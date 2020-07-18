Obituary & Guest Book Preview for MEMORIAL SERVICES
Email
MEMORIAL SERVICES Obituary
(Archived)
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2020
First 25 of 172 words
: JOSEPH J. HOLMES MARCH 29, 2020 Services for Joseph J. Holmes, who passed away March 29 at his home, will be held Tuesday at 10...
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for MEMORIAL SERVICES
MEMORIAL SERVICES Guest Book
This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
Restore and sign this Guest Book
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for MEMORIAL SERVICES
Ways to View
Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
24-Hour Restoration
$ 2.95
Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
Deluxe Hardcover Book
$ 79.00
Laminated Hardcover Book
$ 59.00
Laminated Softcover Book
$ 39.00
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for?
Return to today's Obituaries for the Standard-Speaker.
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS
CONTACT US
FAQ
© 2020 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.