Memorial services scheduled for area residents whose funerals were conducted during the coronavirus outbreak include:
DONNA MARIE BEAN
April 28, 2020
Services for Donna Marie Bean, who passed away April 28 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, will be held today at Grace Fellowship Church, 27 Pecora Blvd., Hazleton. Interment will be private. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the church hall.
Timothy 'Tim' Farley
April 28, 2020
Timothy "Tim" Farley passed away April 28 in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. today in St. Gabriel's Church, South Wyoming Street, Hazleton. Burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton. Calling hour is from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church. Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020