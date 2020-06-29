|
A. James Whitaker, 59, of Hazleton, passed away Thursday at his residence.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Arthur J. and Eileen (Boruch) Whitaker. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Hazleton.
A graduate of Hazleton High School, he attended Penn State University.
He is survived by his brother, Alan Whitaker and his wife, Lisa, Sugarloaf Twp.; his two nephews, Alec and Jace; and an aunt, Barbara Whitaker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations to the Hazleton Animal Shelter in James's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 29, 2020