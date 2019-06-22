Services Hilary J Bonin Funeral Home 99 W Green St West Hazleton , PA 18202 (570) 454-5201 Aaron G. Reimiller

Obituary Condolences Aaron G. Reimiller, 73, of West Hazleton, passed away Friday at Mountain Top Senior Care, Wright Twp., where he was a brief guest.



He was born in Hazleton, the son of Howard and Rebecca (Warg) Reimiller Sr.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Hazle Park Meat Packing for 15 years and Greenview Meats in Hazle Twp., as a meat cutter, and also Chromatex, American Value Vending and T & L Pierogies.



Aaron was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War with the rank of specialist 4th class, where he served his country honorably.



He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his beloved son, Mark Reimiller and two sisters, Sandra Stanziola and Dorothy Columbo.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 32 years, the former Cecilia "Ceil" Hama; three brothers, Robert Reimiller, of Berwick; Howard Reimiller Jr., of Hazleton; and William Reimiller and his wife, Linda, of Beach Mountain; and several nieces and nephews.



His funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday from Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. Friends may call Monday 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



His internment will follow after the Mass is celebrated in Ss. Peter and Paul Lithuanian Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory can be made to either or Holy Name of Jesus Parish, c/o 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, PA 18202.





