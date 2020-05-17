|
The Rev. Adam B. Gudalefsky, M.M., of Maryknoll Fathers/Brothers, Maryknoll, N.Y., passed away from COVID-19 April 24, in WestChester Hospital, N.Y.
Born in Sheppton, Aug. 12, 1928, the son of Adam and Katherine Kroftus Gudalefsky, he was the second to the last of ten children.After graduation from Hazelton High School in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, spending most of his three year term in Japan, where he initiated many mission activities.
After honorable discharge, he entered Maryknoll in April 1946 and was ordained on June 13, 1959.
Fr. Adam was assigned to Maryknoll Mission work in Japan, working in an institution for persons with intellectual handicaps and held responsibilities of parishes in Hokkaido. In Sept., 1977, he was assigned to open a new mission in Nepal, where he initiated the first efforts in education and care of persons with intellectual handicaps. He established HANDS (Human and National Development Service) program which encompassed apostolic projects for persons with intellectual handicaps, the uplifting of the status of women, and literacy programs.
Fr. Adam was then assigned to Hong Kong in Feb. 1983, where he cooperated in establishing INTERAID, INC. (International Assistance in Development) a non-government organization conducting education and social projects worldwide. He was involved in many projects and programs in Hong Kong, Macau, China, Burma, India, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam, bringing social awareness and literacy programs, educational programs for people who care for persons with mental handicaps, foster parent sponsorship, food programs, collaborations with NGO groups and special education work. He also worked with global Special Educational social awareness publications, and given pastoral attention to the Catholic Centre in Hong Kong and chaplaincy with Women Religious.
Fr. Adam returned from his mission work in Hong Kong to Maryknoll, N.Y., in December, 2019.
He is survived by nieces and nephews.
A private Mass and burial were held in Maryknoll, N.Y., April 28.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 17, 2020