Adam J. Cartwright Sr., 88, formerly of Freeland, went to his eternal home Saturday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums.
Born and raised in Upper Lehigh, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Gerlach Cartwright.
He attended a one-room schoolhouse from first to fifth grade, the Drums Consolidated School from sixth to eighth grade, and graduated from Foster Twp. High School.
He worked in a major shirt factory before entering the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 during the Korean conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed by Nautilus Industries as a die setter and maintenance man and remained there until the closing of the plant. Adam went on to Barrett Haentjens Inc. as a tool and die maker (mechanist) until his retirement in 1992.
Adam was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Freeland, the Freeland Area Support Team, a life member of American Legion Post 473, where he was a sergeant-at-arms, historian and also served on the board of directors home association.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Thelma Mae Cartwright, in 2016; a brother, Joseph Cartwright; and a son-in-law, Ambrose (Sandy) Bolish.
Surviving are a son, Adam J. Cartwright Jr. and wife, Barbara, Wapwallopen; daughters, Ruth Ellen Bolish, Freeland; Joyce Snyder, Hazleton; and Thelma Snyder and husband, Emory, White Haven; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Glenn Limbaugh will conduct funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday at McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, followed by burial in Freeland Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations made to American Legion Post 473, 523 Centre St., Freeland, PA 18224, toward the Emillio Ranieri Memorial Bike Run, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 12, 2019