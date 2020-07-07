|
Adeline J. Ferrari of Conyngham passed away Sunday night at her home.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (DeLorenze) Paternoster and was a member of Good Shepherd Church, Drums.
She was a graduate of Hazleton High School and worked in retail sales. She was a devout Christian and loved her family and enjoyed gardening, dancing and decorating for every holiday.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Michael Ferrari Jr., in 1993; brothers, Anthony, John and Paul Paternoster; and sisters, Armine Bonner, Mary Tranguch and Anna Olander.
Surviving are her son, Michael Ferrari III and his wife, Christina, with whom she resided; daughter, Sharon LaRocca and her husband, Angelo, Hazleton; grandchildren, Ashley and Candace Ferrari and Angelo LaRocca Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge her compassionate caregiver, Dorie Caponey.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church.
Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
There will be no viewing.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 7, 2020