|
|
Agnes Tarone, 103, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Sunday night at her home.
Born in Jeddo, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Boyko) Chernigo.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph Tarone, former owner of Tarone's market, in 1999; son-in-law, Karl Pfeil; sisters, Mary Meckle, Anna Hopeck, Verna Havay and Susan Danay; and brothers, Andrew, John and Michael Chernigo.
She was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
Agnes was employed by the local garment industry prior to becoming a devoted wife and mother. She supported her husband while he worked long hours at the family business and played an important role in its success.
Surviving are her children, Camilla Pfeil, New Castle, Del.; Cynthia Kilner and her husband, William, Hazleton; Bina Tarone, Hazleton; and Robert "Flyer" Tarone and companion, Monica Stauffer, Hazleton; six grandchildren, Kenny Pfeil and his wife, Ruth, Bear, Del.; Karl Pfeil, New Castle, Del.; Nicole Rochon and her husband, Jared, Mountain Top; Ashleigh Kilner, Mountain Top; Nicholas Tarone, Washington D.C.; and Taylor Sefchik and her husband, James, Drums; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Pfeil, Bear, Del.; Benjamin and Addison Pfeil, New Castle, Del.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the restrictions, private burial services will be held in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Hazleton.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 28, 2020