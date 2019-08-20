|
|
Agnes Yachera, 92, formerly of Hazleton, went home to our Lord on July 24 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
She was born in Ebervale, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Becker) Sabol. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Yachera, in 1980; her daughter, Diane (Yachera) Kapuschinsky, in 2008; and brothers and sisters, Margaret Zakutney, Irene Sabol, Veronica McGeehan, Elizabeth Garbor, Mary Wascovich, Helen Puza, Catherine Vitagliano and Stephen, Joseph, John, Michael, George and Peter Sabol.
She is survived by her son, Mark Yachera and his wife, Maryann, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Donna Tucker, Hillsborough, N.J.; grandchildren, Michael Yachera, Los Angeles, Calif.; Andrew Yachera, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Megan Thomas, Philadelphia; one great-grandson, Julian Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, 600 N. Laurel St., Hazleton.
Friends and relatives may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 20, 2019