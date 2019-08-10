Home

Al Kringer
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish

Al T. Kringer

Al T. Kringer Obituary
The funeral of Al T. Kringer, Hazleton, who died Tuesday, was held Friday morning.

The Rev. Mariusz Beczek was the celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph.

The Rev. Mr. Deacon Leonard Kassick gave the final blessing in the chapel in Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robert Lowery, George Palermo, Walter Pavlik, III, Maxwell Schwabe, Gary Jones and Jeff Fierro.

Fierro Funeral Service, Inc. assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 10, 2019
